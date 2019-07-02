BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday, an 18-month-old boy from Denton County became the seventh confirmed case of the measles in Texas. Health officials say the sixth case, a toddler in central Texas was too young to have been vaccinated.

Five cases have been reported in Region 6/5 south, or southeast Texas. Three of the cases were located in Harris County, two toddlers and one adult woman, and the other two were young children from Montgomery and Galveston County.

The cluster of confirmed cases has led to a lot of concern among health experts and parents.

Sherry Ulmer, the Beaumont Public Health director, told 12News it's been about five years since the last measles case in Beaumont, and vaccination is the reason.

"We call them vaccine preventable diseases because we do have vaccines available that can prevent these diseases," said Ulmer.

Ulmer said making sure your kids get the Measles Mumps Rubella, or "MMR," vaccine, and staying on the vaccination schedule is the most effective way to prevent measles.

Ulmer said the first dose is administered at one-year-old, and the second is administered at four. The first dose is 95-98% effective, and the second dose is 99% effective according to Ulmer.

While they advise waiting until the child is four for the second dose, Ulmer said if your doctor is recommending it, it's okay to vaccinate a little earlier.

"Here, we usually will give it at age four, but three and a half is close enough, it's not going to hurt them," said Ulmer.

Ulmer said they encourage parents to keep their kids on the CDC schedule. They also want health care workers to stay current with their vaccine schedules, too. She said adults tend to forget.

It's never too late to get vaccinated according to Ulmer. She said they see children who have not been vaccinated at all, but they can put them on a "catch-up schedule" that will get them effectively vaccinated.

Ulmer said those they know of who have developed the measles had only received their first dose of the measles vaccine one to three weeks prior to developing symptoms.

Because measles is highly contagious, they encourage everyone to check their vaccination status. Measles is airborne, transmitted through oral secretions.

"You breath it in if someone coughs, or talks, or sneezes, you will breath in droplets which will then cause you to have the measles if you haven't been vaccinated," said Ulmer.

A fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a sore throat can be early symptoms of the measles, followed by the well-recognized, painful rash.

"They could actually transmit the disease four days prior to the development of symptoms, and up to four days after the rash has disappeared," said Ulmer.

Dr. Suzanna Cruz works at an emergency room in Houston. She said most people come in contact with someone before they even have the symptoms.

More and more parents have started opting out of vaccinations for their kids.

"There's a vaccine that will prevent the illness, so yes that can be a little frustrating, but everyone has a choice," said Cruz.

Ulmer said the MMR vaccination produces no serious side effects. After receiving the vaccine, kids may experience soreness at the sight, a slight fever and crankiness.

Ulmer said the complications of measles can be serious. For example, pneumonia, seizures, encephalitis and even death.

"We don't have to allow our children to suffer through these diseases, because it can be painful, and it can be dangerous, fatal," said Ulmer.

If anyone has concerns that their child may be running symptoms of the measles, they're encouraged to check with their health care providers. If they're diagnosed, Ulmer said they need to stay home, away from others.

A health advisory is being issued to local hospitals letting them know if they see any children coming into the emergency room with any of the initial symptoms, to consider a differential diagnosis so they can draw proper blood-work.

Ulmer said they offer free vaccinations for kids with no private insurance, or on medicaid.