PORT NECHES, Texas — One Mid-County mom is frustrated after she says her seventh grade son was told he can't ride the bus anymore—in the middle of the school year.

For the past two days, Desiree Hopkins says she's had to find her own transportation to get her son to and from Groves Middle School.

"He looked at me and said 'mom, I can't ride the bus anymore,'" Hopkins said.

She says the bus driver told her son about the change Tuesday afternoon.

12News reached out to Port Neches-Groves ISD's transportation department for comment.

They say their policy, which can be found on the website, states transportation services are provided for all students living beyond the school's required distance.

For students in sixth through eighth grade, that mark starts at one and a half miles.

"The school is saying we're 1.4 miles away, but that's crossing through neighborhoods," Hopkins said.

According to Google Maps, the Hopkins home does fall under the 1.5 miles threshold. Hopkins said her son has been riding the bus since the beginning of the year, and doesn't understand the timing of all this.

"Very odd, I mean school is almost over," Hopkins said.

When asked, the transportation department told me they weren't made aware of the distance until this past week.

We watched as the bus her son used to ride made a stop at 3:46 p.m. Thursday afternoon, just two houses away from where they live.

"I can't understand why he can't catch the bus just right there," Hopkins said.

She said for the past two days, the family has had to find ways to take her son to and from school.

"Financially it is draining us already because we've missed work," Hopkins said.

She worries about her son having to walk on busy roads without sidewalks.

"Besides getting hit by a car, getting lost on the way, the rain or even being kidnapped. Those are my biggest fears," Hopkins said.

