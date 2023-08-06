1 in custody, 1 dead, another wounded following shooting at north Beaumont gas station early Sunday

A 33-year-old Beaumont man is being held on a $1 M bond for murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have a 33-year-old Beaumont man in custody in connection with an early morning shooting that left one dead and another wounded following an argument in Beaumont's North End.

Officers found one person dead after they were sent to a reported shooting at the Crystal Grocery Shell Station at 3145 Concord Rd. at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning according to a news release from police.

Not long after officers arrived at the shooting scene, a second victim showed up at the emergency room at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound police said.

Detectives began interviewing witnesses and not long after began looking for a 33-year-old Beaumont man as a "person of interest" in the shooting according to the release.

Police announced just before 8 a.m. that they had taken Jeremy Dixon, 33, of Beaumont, into custody as the "person of interest."

He was found just blocks away hiding near an apartment building at the intersection of Primrose and Steelton Streets north of where the shooting happened.

When police found Dixon he was suffering from gunshot wound and was taken to a Beaumont hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Dixon and another person.

He is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder charge, Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. told 12News.

Dixon was also wanted on an aggravated assault family violence charge and is also being held on a $50,000 bond on that charge police said.

Officers and crime scene technicians were still working at the scene at 8:30 a.m. according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

