Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV

When the SUV eventually stopped after about 30 minutes officers found a 2-year-old child in the SUV.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV.

Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.

Dargin refused to stop and led police on a 30-minute chase that did not appear to reach high speeds.

Police say Dargin was driving erratically during the chase.

Officers tried using "stop sticks" twice to flatten the SUV's tires but were only able to flatten one front tire Medina told 12News.

When the SUV eventually stopped in the 1500 block of 15th Street behind the Kroger grocery store, officers found that Dargin had a 2-year-old child in the SUV with her.

Officers arrested Dargin on charges of evading in a motor vehicle and child endangerment according to Medina.

She was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.