28-year-old woman arrested in deadly shooting of man early Saturday in Orange

The man died in a Beaumont hospital after being taken there by ambulance.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the early Saturday morning shooting death of a man.

Shontasia Garrett, 28, was arrested Saturday, April 1, 2023, on a murder charge according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

She was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who died after being shot early that same morning according to police.

Officers were sent to the area of 1800 West Church St at about 2:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots being fired the release said.

When they got there officers found the man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he later died according to the news release.

The man's name is not being released until his immediate family has been notified.

During the investigation Garrett was arrested and charged in the murder and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Currently her bond has not yet been set according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

