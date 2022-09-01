Woman charged with felony animal cruelty in July death of puppy left in sun with no water

She is charged with "animal cruelty of a non-livestock animal" which is a third degree felony.

GROVES, Texas — A woman has been arrested for felony animal cruelty for the death of a puppy found in a kennel in the sun outside a Groves home with no water in July.

Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, was arrested on Thursday morning by Groves Police officers according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Bradford is being charged with "animal cruelty of a non-livestock animal" which is a third degree felony Collins said.

Her bond has been set at $25,000 and she must wear an ankle monitor.

She could face a two to 10 year prison sentence if convicted he said.

A candlelight memorial has been planned for the puppy on Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at 6 p.m. across the street from the Groves Activity Center at 6150 39th St.

The puppy was found by Groves Animal Control officers along the side of a home in a kennel in direct sunlight on July 13, 2022, according to 12News file stories.

A small bowl was inside the kennel but it was empty that day when temperatures were 94.

After initially claiming the puppy was left at her home without her permission she confessed that the dog was left in her care according to Chief Deputy Kirk Rice, of the Groves Police Department.

She later told police she forgot that the puppy was outside and has now taken full responsibility for the act of neglect according to Rice.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.