'Inhumane act of cruelty' | No charges filed yet following death of puppy locked in metal cage, investigation continues

GROVES, Texas — Groves Police have released more information after a puppy was found dead on a hot day in a wire kennel.

The puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control and were called to a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue in Groves shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Responding agencies found a dead puppy in a wire kennel on the side of a home, according to a Groves Police Department release.

A nearby neighbor told police her stepson took a video of the puppy shortly after 2:40 p.m. The dog was still alive when she reported the incident to authorities.

The kennel was found in direct sunlight with no shade. A small bowl with no food or water was found inside the kennel.

It was 94 degrees in Groves on the day the puppy was found. A heat advisory was in effect, showing a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees at the time of the call.

The owner of the residence was found. She told police she did not know the puppy was at her house, claiming it belonged to her daughter who lives in Port Arthur.

The owner told responding agencies she did not know puppy had been dropped off, according to the release.

Animal control took the puppy. At this time, a cause of death has yet to be determined but will be for prosecution purposes.

Groves Police said that no charges have been filed at this time because the offense is a misdemeanor and did not occur in the presence of a police officer. However, they are investigating the incident.

Police are working to determine who was responsible for the "inhumane act of cruelty and neglect," and plan to hold them responsible. Police are planning to interview suspects and witnesses and gather additional evidence.

The offense is a class A misdemeanor, which is the most serious type of misdemeanor offense in Texas.

There is a petition that could use your signature regarding the abuse to the dog.

Once the investigation is complete, police will submit the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office for review.

From a Groves Police Department release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.