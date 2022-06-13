Vidor Police searching for man believed to be armed & dangerous

He is currently wanted on a theft charge from Jefferson County and failure to appear in Hardin County police say.

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where Timothy Bryan Claypool, 31, can be found police ask that you call them. Because he is considered to be armed, do not approach him but call police or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477).

Vidor Police officers recovered a stolen vehicle on Friday , June 10, 2022, in a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Main Street that they say Claypool had borrowed from family and not returned.

Inside the car officers found an AK-47 rifle, a short barrel Savage shotgun, a 9mm HW Arms pistol and a Point Blank ballistic vest that they believe were stolen according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

Because Claypool is a convicted felon and registered sex offender he is not allowed to have weapons or body armor.

Police say that his criminal record includes robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He is currently wanted on a theft charge from Jefferson County and failure to appear in Hardin County police say.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477).

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.