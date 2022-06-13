Take care of your car in the Texas summer heat

This time of year mechanics see issues like tire blowouts, but the sun and hot temps can do other damage to your car.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Before you hit the road this summer to head out on vacation with the kids make sure your car is ready for the trip.

It's always good to be extra prepared, especially during hurricane season. No one wants to be stuck on the side of the road when evacuating.

"The hotter your car gets usually your battery will start to show signs of weakness," says Ben Case of Classic Chevrolet.

In Texas we try to prepare for the rising summer temperatures so be sure not to forget your car.

"Do not try to drive 14 miles away or something to your friend's house because if you do you're just killing your own car," Glen Johnson of John Shell & Automotive advises when your starts acting up.

Top off all your fluids and make sure to get your car checked by your mechanic, because engine damage can get pricey.

"Motors nowadays run anywhere from $2,500 to $8,000,"said Johnson.

If your car overheats you can take steps avoid a costly fix.

"Cut your air off at least so you're not getting the air from the car in front of you or it's not just sitting there getting hotter and hotter and hotter," Johnson says.

Tire blowouts are another common problem during the summer months.

"Whenever it gets hotter outside air expands so you'll have a higher air pressure. So checking your air pressure in your tires is something that's really, really important ," Case says.

"It will actually give you better gas mileage too," he adds.

Don't forget to protect your car's interior from the sun by parking in the shade to keep it from starting to crack.

Keep your windows slightly cracked when you leave your car, that way hot air isn't locked inside. This also prevents your windows from cracking.

A simple hack to keep from getting burned by your steering wheel is using a steering wheel cover or a light colored towel to keep things a little cooler.