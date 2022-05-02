Man caught towing trap door trailer Vidor Police say was equipped for gas theft

When police opened the trailer they found two 55-gallon drums, tools and a trap door cut into the floor of the trailer.

VIDOR, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange is behind bars after police in Vidor stopped his vehicle along with a trap door-equipped trailer they say was set up for stealing gasoline.

Caleb Theol LeBlanc, 31, of Orange, was arrested on April 20, 2022, after a Vidor Police officer recognized the cargo trailer he was pulling as one suspected in a recent gas theft in rural Orange County according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

The officer pulled LeBlanc over for a traffic stop because the trailer's taillights were not working police said.

When police opened the trailer they found two 55-gallon drums, tools and a trap door cut into the floor of the trailer.

Police say the trailer could be parked over a gas station's tanks and allow someone inside the trailer to siphon gas out of the storage tanks without being detected.

Police found a loaded AR-15 rifle, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia inside LeBlanc's vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with defective equipment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin the news release said. The heroin charge is pending lab tests police said.

From a Vidor Police Department news release...

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 8:21 PM, a patrol officer with the Vidor Police Department noticed a vehicle pulling a trailer that matched the description of a recent gas theft in rural Orange County that was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for no taillights on the trailer. During the subsequent investigation the officer located narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and a loaded AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle. When the officer opened the trailer door, he located a trap door in the trailer which allowed the occupants to park their vehicle over the gas tanks, place a siphoning device into the tank and remove gas without being noticed. The trailer contained two (2) 55 gallon drums as well as numerous tools. The investigation is on-going.

The Driver of the vehicle was identified as: Caleb Theol LeBlanc, Age 31, Hometown: Orange, Texas.

Mr. LeBlanc was charged with:

a. Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

b. Defective equipment

c. Possession of Heroin Charge is pending Lab Analysis

He was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility and booked in.