Concession stand break-in leaves thousands in damages for Vidor youth football team

A ceiling fan was torn from the ceiling, profanity was written on the walls and the floors were covered in broken glass, food and trash.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Pirate Intermediate Football Academy is paying for a mess they didn't make after someone broke into their snack bar and caused thousands in damage.

The break-in happened last week at the group's field in south Vidor leaving behind thousands in damages and stolen property.

The non-profit is needing the community's help as the start of the Southeast Texas Junior Football League approaches.

Some of the damages included a ceiling fan that was torn from the ceiling and profanity written on the walls. The floors were completely covered in broken glass, food and trash.

Players and their parents pitched in to help clean up a big mess they didn't make in 100 degree weather.

The group's board members say they want people to think twice about who their actions effect

"It's heartbreaking. There's nothing in here that's worth a million dollars or anything," says board member Jeremy Raley. "It's a little league football field. What did they take of value? Nothing. They destroyed it."

Raley was in a board meeting when one of his players texted him to tell him that someone broke into their concession stand.

"It was literally destroyed. Shelves off the wall, we had a microwave slammed on the floor in pieces," he said.

With fans torn from the ceiling, smashed in sheetrock, broken crockpots and refrigerators the team is left to pay the price for thousands in damage and some stolen inventory.

The non-profit organization is already just getting by Raley says and repairs for crimes like these just aren't in their budget.

"It's either we look at the safety of our kids by making sure they have up to date helmets, or up to date shoulder pads and equipment or we go and put a fence around our football field," Raley explains.

Last Thursday, parents and players spent two hours cleaning up the mess and the community has already started to reach out and donate.

Anthony Long saw a post about the break in on Facebook and stopped by to drop off a microwave.

"Our communities come together just like the sport of football," he said. "It's going to be a team effort, I mean this isn't going to knock us down."

The league will be installing better quality security cameras than what they already have and is hopeful the concession stand will be even better than before when they are done with repairs.

