Video showing teen girl being assaulted leads to arrest of 36-year-old man in Orange County

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A 36-year-old man is behind bars in Orange County after being caught on video allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested by Orange County deputies Tuesday night after a video of him allegedly assaulting the girl circulated on social media according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney.

"I was tagged about 500 times," Sheriff Mooney said, referring to the video showing the teen being assaulted.

Seeney's bond on the charge was set at $2,500 and at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday he was still in the Orange County Jail according to a jailer.

The video was the impetus for the investigation Mooney told 12News on Wednesday morning.

It appears to have been posted to Facebook and appears to show Seeney throwing the girl to the ground while yelling and cursing at her.

The assault happened at Bailey's Road in Bridge City according to Mooney.

Because the victim is under 18 12News is not posting or airing the video.

The original video appears to have been deleted but has been reposted by others.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

