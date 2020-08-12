'Unstable' man locked in RV in Winnie prompts precautionary lockdown at schools

The incident is not happening on campus and is not connected to anyone at the schools.

WINNIE, Texas — Chambers County deputies are involved in a standoff at an RV in the vicinity of the schools in Winnie.

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are dealing with a "mentally unstable" man who has locked himself in an RV near the campuses according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne,

The man is not a student or teacher and is not connected to the school in any way Hawthorne told 12News,

The sheriff's office has asked the East Chambers ISD campuses to go on lockdown as a precautionary measure he said.

All students and staff at the school are fine and safe on the campus and parents are urged to not come to the school according to a Facebook post by the district.

From the East Chambers ISD...

The Chambers County Sheriff's office requested that the school institute its lockdown/lockout procedures temporarily as it handles a situation near the school. No issue is occurring at school, nor is the issue the sheriff's department is handling related to the school. Please do not come to the school. Everyone is fine and safe at the school. We will immediately announce when the Sheriff's office lifts its request for the school to be on lockdown/lockout.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.