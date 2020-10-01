BEAUMONT, Texas — Two federal inmates have pleaded guilty to escape from a Bureau of Prisons facility in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown Friday, Jan. 9.

Julian Villa-Gomez Lemus, 34, a Mexican national, and Robert Lloyd Young, 45, of Bruceville, Texas, both pleaded guilty to escaping from federal custody in Oct. 2019.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on Oct. 11, 2019, alerting them of inmates at the Bureau of Prison Camp Facility in west Jefferson County planning to escape.

Lemus and Young face up to an additional 5 years in federal prison at sentencing, officials say.

Four inmates were planning to escape from the facility in order to retrieve contraband that had been left for them in a field off Hillebrandt Road in Beaumont. Two of those four men, Lemus and Young were both serving federal prison sentences for drug trafficking convictions, records show.

RELATED: Four inmates escape federal prison complex in Jefferson County, recaptured with whiskey, cellphones

Lemus was convicted in Florida and Young was convicted in Texas. The contraband that investigators confiscated included bottles of whiskey and cell phones, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said.

All four inmates were apprehended after attempting to leave. The four inmates were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 6, 2019.

