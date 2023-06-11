x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two critically injured in shooting at Beaumont's Alice Keith Park Saturday night

A fight among a group of juveniles led to gunfire and injured two people not involved in the altercation.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night at a park in the south end of Beaumont.

Officers were sent to Alice Keith Park in the 4000 block of Reed St Saturday night at about 8:40 p.m. after two gunshot victims were reported along with continuing gunfire according to a news release.

When they arrived they found a large crowd and the two victims near the swimming pool.

Officers learned that while a large crowd was at the park for different events a group of juveniles got into a fight that led to gunfire.

Two people not involved in the fight were shot and critically injured police said.

The suspects fled from the park before police got there.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information call them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Send us a news tip | Download our app

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Witnesses recount moments they saw a man get shot in parking lot of HEB in Beaumont

Before You Leave, Check This Out