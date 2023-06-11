Two critically injured in shooting at Beaumont's Alice Keith Park Saturday night

A fight among a group of juveniles led to gunfire and injured two people not involved in the altercation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night at a park in the south end of Beaumont.

Officers were sent to Alice Keith Park in the 4000 block of Reed St Saturday night at about 8:40 p.m. after two gunshot victims were reported along with continuing gunfire according to a news release.

When they arrived they found a large crowd and the two victims near the swimming pool.

Officers learned that while a large crowd was at the park for different events a group of juveniles got into a fight that led to gunfire.

Two people not involved in the fight were shot and critically injured police said.

The suspects fled from the park before police got there.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information call them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.