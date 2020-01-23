PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police confirm a man has died after a shooting on Sunken Court Wednesday evening.

The 35-year-old man was taken to Southeast Texas Medical Center, where he died according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

It happened in the 4500 block of Sunken Court near Woodrow Dr. around 5:30 p.m.

He had multiple gunshot wounds 'to his upper and lower extremities.'

Police say no one has been arrested yet.

Details are limited at this time. This is a 'fluid investigation' and investigators are following leads according to the release.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 1/22/20 at approximately 5:32 PM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Sunken Court in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found a male subject who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No one is in custody at this time; however, this is a fluid investigation and PAPD investigators are actively following leads. Further information on this incident will be released at a later date and time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

