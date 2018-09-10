BEAUMONT — The trial of a Jefferson County man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child began Tuesday morning in a Jefferson County court room.

Thomas Michael Garbett is accused sexually assaulting a child known to his family.

Jury selection began Monday and prosecutors began presenting their case against Garbett on Tuesday.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Add the 12News App to your mobile device

If found guilty, he faces from five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The trial is being held before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

© 2018 KBMT