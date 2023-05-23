TDCJ investigating death of 61-year-old Gib Lewis Unit inmate

His cellmate is suspected in his death but no charges have been filed at this time.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials are investigating the death of a 61-year-old inmate in Woodville.

Correctional officers discovered Jimmy White, 61, in his cell in the Gib Lewis Unit at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 suffering from injuries that are consistent with him being involved in a "physical altercation" according to a statement from TDCJ.

Prison staff began life saving measures, called 911 and transferred him the unit's medical facility according the statement.

A registered nurse at the unit pronounced him dead at 4:49 p.m.

White's cellmate is suspected in his death but no charges have been filed at this time.

White was serving a six-year sentence for a possession of a controlled substance charge from Red River County.

The Gib Lewis Unit which was opened in 1990, is one mile east of Woodville off Hwy 190 on FM 3497 in Tyler County.

The unit sits on about 360 acres and houses up to 2, 232 inmates and employs a staff of 570 according to the TDCJ website.

