Port Arthur woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in single-vehicle crash

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur woman has died after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Cardinal Drive East at Sulphur Plant Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the driver, now identified as Shanay Stevenson, 33, of Port Arthur was ejected from the vehicle. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Cardinal Drive at Sulphur (Eastbound) in reference to a single vehicle crash in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center guardrail then the outside guardrail before being ejected. The victim has been identified as Shanay Stevenson, a 33 year old Port Arthur resident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.