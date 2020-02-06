PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators in Port Arthur have released the name of a person arrested in connection with the shooting of two people at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Mansontha Merchant was arrested after the shooting according to a police spokesperson. He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to a police report.

It happened around Saturday afternoon at the Prince Hall Village Apartments on 14th Street in Port Arthur.

Witnesses told police a group of people were fighting when one man pulled out a gun before shooting a man and woman. Port Arthur police say further investigation shows the woman was an innocent bystander. Her name hasn't been released.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers also found the suspect at the scene.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

