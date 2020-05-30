PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the Prince Hall Village Apartments, which is located in the 900 block of 14th Street in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed that a group of people were fighting when one man pulled out a gun. The suspect then shot a man and a woman involved in the fight.

One of the victims went to a nearby police station to report the incident. How the victim traveled to the station is unknown at this time.

Afterwards, the police reported to the apartment complex and found the other victim of the shooting.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers also found the suspect at the scene.

The shooter was in police custody when he said his chest was hurting, and he couldn’t breathe, according to Chief Duriso.

The suspect was later taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police report.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Port Arthur Police Department full release..

On 5/30/2020, at approximately 1:21 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at the Prince Hall Apartment Complex located at 914 West 14th Street, Port Arthur, Jefferson County, Texas. Upon arrival officers located a shooting victim between two apartments on the west side of the complex. Another victim arrived to the police station where she collapsed from her injuries.

During the investigation it was discovered the two victims and suspect were involved in a physical altercation. During this altercation the suspect produced a hand gun and shot the two victims.

Both victims were taken to the St. Elizabeth's Hospital Trauma Center as a result of their wounds. The suspect was located in a near by apartment and was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

NASA, SpaceX launch updates: Astronauts Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley headed for ISS after successful launch

Gov. Abbott deploys 1,500 state troopers to help Texas cities with George Floyd protests

Cities prepare for more unrest, some states call in National Guard

'I nearly died a couple times' | Sour Lake police officer Bill McKeon recalls brutal attack, fight for his life one year later

Suspect arrested and identified after graffiti was found in Alamo Plaza Friday morning

Galveston residents say visitors are leaving their beaches trashed with syringes and garbage



