PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators in Port Arthur say an AMBER Alert will be issued after a suspect kidnapped a child and shot the mother in the hand.

A Port Arthur Police spokesperson says Nathan Roberts Jr. is the suspect, and that he shot his ex-girlfriend in the hand before fleeing with her child. It happened in the 4300 block of Lewis Drive.

Roberts is accused of taking the forcing himself into the home and taking the child before fleeing. The mother's injuries are not life-threatening.

