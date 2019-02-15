BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have identified a suspect being held in connection with the fatal shooting of a Beaumont woman on Valentine’s Day.

Christopher Ray Jones, 40, of Beaumont, is being held on a $150,000 bond in the death of Olivia Jones, 38, also of Beaumont.

Few details of the crime were released on Thursday in the hours that followed the Thursday morning killing.

Olivia Jones was already dead when officers arrived at the home in the 5500 block of Pine Burr.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Christopher Jones was being held on suspicion of murder.

Family Violence detectives are sifting through evidence and testimony taken following the shooting and have until February 20, 2019, to file formal charges.