BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was fatally shot at a north Beaumont home on Valentine’s Day in what police describe as domestic violence.

Beaumont Police officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Pine Burr Blvd Thursday morning at about 8:45 a.m.

The death of the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, marks the first homicide of the year in the city of Beaumont.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and stemmed from domestic violence.

A man, who police say is a federal employee, was handcuffed and taken into custody by officers on the scene.

Police told 12News they currently have no motive for the shooting and declined to identify which federal agency the man worked for.

“It's just a sad situation, especially on Valentine's Day. This is one of those times where people are supposed to get together and love each other,” said Beaumont Police spokesperson Sergeant Cody Guedry.

Police officers and crime scene technicians could be seen coming and going from the home where the woman’s body was found and the shooting took place.



By lunchtime crime scene tape still surrounded the front yard of the home about a block off of Concord Road just north of the intersection of East Lucas and Concord Road.

Several people who appeared to be family members of both the victim and the suspect showed up at the scene and were visibly distraught.

Family members of both the victim and suspect were taken by police to the station to be interviewed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.