The deadly shooting happened early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The FBI confirms two of its agents are dead and three are wounded after they were shot while serving a warrant in a child porn case Tuesday morning in South Florida.

The bureau confirms the gunman is also dead. The shooter is believed to have died by suicide after being barricaded for hours at an apartment complex in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, according to The Miami Herald.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen FBI agents Tuesday during an unrelated news conference.

Two of the injured agents were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. CBS Miami reports they are stable. The third injured agent stayed on the scene.

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed on Twitter that its officers had responded to the area. Authorities urged people in the community of Water Terrace to "remain in their homes."

Entrances to the neighborhood remain blocked by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.