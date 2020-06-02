BEAUMONT, Texas — Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas is continuing to operate normally Thursday as doctors wait to find out if a man sitting in a pressurized room at the hospital has coronavirus.

He first visited the Beaumont hospital Tuesday night exhibiting flu-like symptoms and because he recently had a layover in Beijing, China he was quarantined and tested for the virus.

Doctors say it takes 24-48 hours to get the test results back from the Centers for Disease Control.

Currently there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Beaumont or anywhere in the state of Texas.

Officials with the Beaumont Public Health Department did not get back to 12News Thursday so we reached out to the Hardin County Health Department.

Hardin County Director of Health Sharon Whitley told 12News Thursday that all of our area health departments are prepared and on high alert.

The Hardin County Health Department is communicating with the Beaumont Health Department, the state and the CDC daily according to Whitley.

She says the local health departments are sending out health alerts to all local providers and making sure everyone has the most up-to-date information.

“You're in good hands in Southeast Texas because like I said we exercise and we prepare. We're exercising together with the hospitals and the surrounding health departments for incidents such as this,” Whitley said.

Whitley stresses that at this point there is no need to fear, however, if the test reveals the man has the virus she says our area hospitals are all equipped to handle it.

