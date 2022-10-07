32-year-old Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl

Officials suspected the 17-year-old girl had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.

SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren.

Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released.

During the investigating, officials issued an arrest warrant for Toutloff.

Using geolocating tools, the sheriff’s office was able give the Silsbee Police Department a possible location of Toutloff and the 17-year-old. Officers found Toutloff and detained him until deputies arrived.

Toutloff was charged with harboring a runaway and taken to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Justice of the Peace Trish Ford set Toutloff's bond at $5,000.

The 17-year-old was returned safely to her family in Warren.

