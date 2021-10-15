Second Beaumont man arrested on federal charges for killing cat after torturing it, setting it on fire

Police say the pair shot a video of themselves torturing the cat to death.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man police have been seeking for more than week on federal charges for torturing a cat to death has been arrested.

Decorius Mire was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Arthur, according to a news release rom the Beaumont Police Department.

(EDITOR'SNOTE: The above video first aired on September 21, 2022)

Officers with the department's Special Assignment Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force took Mire into custody police said.

Mire had been wanted, along with Donaldvan Williams , 28, on federal charges alleging the two tortured and killed a cat in 2021.

Williams was arrested last week.

The pair shot video of themselves killing the cat police say.

On October 15, 2021, Beaumont Police received a Crime Stopper’s tip with a video. The video showed two men torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit investigators identified the men as Williams and Mire.

Both men were indicted on federal charges with the assistance of the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.