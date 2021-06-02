HPD: Dad's girlfriend charged with tampering with evidence in disappearance of missing Houston boy Samuel Olson

The body found in a Jasper, Texas motel has not yet been positively ID'd as that of the child — but police believe it is.

HOUSTON — Houston police announced Wednesday that the person in custody in connection to a child's body found in a motel room in Jasper, TX — believed to be of little Samuel Olson — is the child's dad’s girlfriend Theresa Balboa.

Note: the video in this story is from an earlier report at 6 a.m. on KHOU 11 - prior to the press conference

The Harris County District Attorney has accepted a charge of tampering with evidence against Balboa, Houston Police Asst. Chief Heather Morris said at a 10 a.m. press conference on Wednesday.

Balboa is in jail in Jasper but will be brought back to Houston. She was arrested Tuesday in the same room where police found a body.

The medical examiner is now working to positively identify the remains, but police believe they are that of the little boy who was reported missing last week in Houston.

Asst. Chief Heather Morris updates the public on the investigation into Samuel Olson’s disappearance. #hounews https://t.co/hsBGflAtuL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2021

Samuel Olson turned 6 years old Saturday. But he was age 5 when he was reported missing last Thursday.

Detectives are hopeful surveillance footage from the motel could shine more light on the investigation.

Girlfriend allegedly claimed the child left with his mother and a fake police officer

Police said the child's dad and girlfriend were at their Webster-area apartment, in Houston, when Samuel was reported missing. An officer went there early Thursday evening to tell them the boy must be returned to his biological mother.

But Balboa allegedly claimed the child was last seen leaving with his mother and a fake police officer earlier that morning. Investigators contacted the child's mother, who they say had an alibi.

HPD said they had the Texas Department of Public Safety issue a child safety alert through CPS. And after a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities were led to a motel in Jasper, which is more than a hundred miles northeast of Houston.

Balboa has been questioned multiple times since she was taken into custody. So far, police say they do not have a motive for the crime she is accused of.

Police previously said the last time they could independently verify the child's location is on April 30 when he was at school. But Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, said he was with her the following weekend. Tonya also said she heard him on the phone a little over a week ago.

Houston police say dad is not a 'person of interest' at this time

Police searched the Webster-area apartment in Houston and towed a car overnight Monday into Tuesday after getting a tip this was the last location Samuel was seen.

Texas EquuSearch was going to do an extensive search of the area as well, but they held off after learning that the statements provided to police were not adding up.