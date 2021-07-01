Police searching for man accused of robbing 2 people in Beaumont parking lot

With one hand in the pocket of his sweatshirt, police say the man brandished what appeared to be a handgun at the two victims.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is reaching out to the public for more information about a man who is accused of robbing two people in a parking lot near Parkdale Mall.

Beaumont Police released a statement and pictures on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning asking if anyone recognized the vehicle caught on camera at the scene of the robbery.

The man left the parking lot located at 6155 Eastex Freeway in a green Honda four-door passenger car with a missing front bumper and a spare donut tire on the driver’s side, the post says.

Police said the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He also has tattoo that looks like the letter “U” near his eyes, according to police.

Beaumont Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (3477).

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

