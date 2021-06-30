Texas Workforce Commission offering new resources to help get people back to work

The company is reaching out to rural counties who don't have a workforce center by partnering with local community organizations.

JASPER, Texas —

Research shows more than 500 positions open in Southeast Texas and the Texas Workforce Commission has a strategy to help with hiring.

Gov. Greg Abbott opted out of the extra unemployment benefits for Texans, saying that businesses have been struggling to hire people.

According to state job boards, there are over 500 positions open in Southeast Texas. The Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is offering services and resources to help make the job-seeking process easier and affordable.

Specialists can help with resume building, job readiness, job searching, skills training workshops, and for free of charge

Workforce centers are fully operational at the Jasper County office. Now, the company is reaching out to rural counties who don't have a workforce center by partnering with local community organizations such as libraries and career centers.

“We are setting up what we call small resource rooms, so when they go to those areas we will have computers and laptops sets up for them, so that they can get the same services as if they were at the Jasper Workforce Center," Mark Durand with Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas said.

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is also partnering with local education institutions for a teacher externship, where teachers will work with businesses to come up with a lesson plan to help students understand what employers are looking for.



To sign up for job fairs or workshops you can visit detwork.org.