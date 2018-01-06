The reward for one of Texas' most wanted sex offenders has been raised to $10,000 during this month.

If you know the whereabouts of Billy Don Urango, 26, who was last known to live in Dallas, you should act fast and call in a tip this month according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Dallas man, who has been wanted since June 2017, is wanted for a parole violation and not registering as a sex offender according to the release.

Urango, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds, has tattoos on his neck, chest, upper right arm, right forearm, right wrist, upper left arm and left leg the release said.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

He also has ties to other parts of north Texas, including Grayson County, Tarrant County and Wichita Falls. Urango is also believed to have ties to south-central Oklahoma, including the Ardmore area.

Urango’s criminal history includes a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident in Grayson County involving an 11-year-old boy.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips.

The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

