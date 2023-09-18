Port Arthur Police investigating fatal shooting of man Monday morning

Officers were sent to the home at about 4 a.m. Monday morning.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the east side of the city Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Green Ave at about 4 a .m. Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins,

The man, a Port Arthur resident, was fatally shot but investigators are not yet sure what the motive for the shooting was according to a Port Arthur :Police spokesperson.

Collins has ordered an autopsy in the case.

The man's body was found outside in the driveway of the home.

His name will not be released until his family has been notified according to Collins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

