Port Arthur Police arrest 2 out of 3 suspects wanted for murder after shooting death of victim

Police are still searching for 20-year-old Charles Ray Moss.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police found and arrested two out of three of the suspects wanted for murder after the February shooting death of Christopher Thomas.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Feb. 24, 2022 newscast.)

Police found Jakobi Damond Broussard, 20, and Arthur Small Jr., 18, on Friday. Police are still searching for Charles Ray Moss, 20, and are asking for the community's help in finding him.

On February 18, 2022, the body of Thomas was found in the 400 block of 53rd Street. Further investigation revealed that Thomas was shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

Murder warrants were issued to Moss, Broussard and Small in connection with the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Moss is encouraged to call the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600 or crime stoppers at (409) 833-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

Today, February 25, 2022, the Port Arthur Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals, located two of the three wanted murder suspects, 20-year-old, Jakobi Damond Broussard (walked to car) and 18-year-old Arthur Small Jr. (white long sleeve shirt) have been arrested this morning.

Charles Ray Moss, 20-year-old, is still at large.

If you have any information on the location of this individual, please call the Port Arthur Police Department. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.