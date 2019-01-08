PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department is looking for six fugitives after several felony warrants were served on Thursday morning.

Four of ten were with warrants were arrested, and police are asking for help in locating the other six according to a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post.

The warrants were for offenses such as assault on a public servant, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, possession of controlled substance and deadly conduct according to the post.

If you know the whereabouts of any of the six fugitives, you are asked to call Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

From top left: Larry Lewis, Emily Rose, Eric Milo From bottom left: Randy Fuentes, Brandon DeRouen, Edward Ellerbee

Port Arthur Police Department

Police are searching for Edward Ellerbee, Randy Fuentes, Brandon DeRouen, Emily Rose, Eric Milo and Larry Lewis according to the Facebook post.