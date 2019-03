PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 19-year-old Port Arthur man died after being shot at a Port Arthur apartment complex Monday night.

Police were called to Cedar Ridge Apartments at 7601 9th Avenue in Port Arthur late after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was not responding to officers.

He was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is underway.