Beaumont Police looking for suspect in armed convenience store robbery Wednesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are looking for the person they say robbed a Beaumont convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the Express Mart at 4095 Dowlen Rd after a robbery in progress was reported there at about 8:40 p.m. according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

A suspect armed with a handgun and wearing faded jeans and a black hoodie robbed the clerk and then left in a small, dark gray four door sedan according to the post.

The car was last seen heading south on Dowlen Rd.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

