Police investigating fatal shooting late Wednesday night at Port Arthur apartment complex

Officers were sent to the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive just before midnight Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police officers are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man at an apartment complex off Turtle Creek Drive late Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive just before midnight on Wednesday night according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers got there they found Jhamiah Dixon unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot and discovered that he had been shot the release said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II police said.

The complex is near the intersection of Turtle Creek Dr and Ninth Ave.

Police have no suspects in the murder so far and the department's Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate Dixon's death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.