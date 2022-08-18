Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

No motive or suspect information has been released by police at this time.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night.

Robert Dwayne Grant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.

Police responded to a call reporting a gunshot wound at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and when they arrived they found Gant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds the release said.

Police have not said what they think may have lead to the shooting and have not mentioned any suspects.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the original City of Orange Police Department news release...

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 100 Block of 1st St, Orange, Texas in reference to a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. The black male victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is on-going.

