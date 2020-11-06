BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a road-rage shooting incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

A person called and said someone had shot at him while on the freeway.

The person pulled over at 6290 Highway 347 near the Espresso Bay convenience store to report the incident.

The Beaumont Police Department received the call around 12:25 p.m.

The suspect was found and arrested not long after the call was made to the police.

The name and other details have not been released yet.

The man was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Texas school districts won't get supplemental CARES Act funds they were expecting; TEA puts money toward state funds

MLB still plans on Yankees-White Sox game at Field of Dreams, but will they come?

Country group Lady Antebellum changes band name over word's association to slavery

Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street as investors turn jittery

Coronavirus death toll in US could reach 200,000 by September, expert says