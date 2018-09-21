BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have arrest one of two men they say are responsible for robbing a smoke shop twice last Sunday.

Darnell Dewayne Wilson was arrested on Friday afternoon on a Jefferson County warrant for "possession of a controlled substance" and "evading detention with a motor vehicle" and later charged with the Sunday robbery according to a news release.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

Friday, September 21, 2018 at 1:14 pm Darnell Dewayne Wilson was arrested at 2950 S. 8th for two Jefferson County warrants.

Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle.

Wilson was transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives about robberies that occurred Sunday, September 16th in the 1800 block of Washington. (Cigarettes and More).

Wilson cooperated with detectives and he is being charged with Aggravated Robbery (the second robbery at 4:38pm). Other charges are pending.

Wilson was transported to Jefferson County Jail and booked in for the warrants and new Aggravated Robbery charge.

Previous Press Release:

On Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 11:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Cigarettes and More, located at 1880 Washington Suite D, in reference to a robbery.

The two suspects were not able to obtain any money during the robbery and fled the area prior to Officer’s arrival.

Later the same day, at 4:38 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the same location in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

During the second robbery, two suspects entered the store. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money, while the other suspect stole money and cigarettes.

The suspects then fled from the store on foot.

The suspects were both described as black males wearing dark colored clothing and red bandannas over their faces.

The investigation is on-going, Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234, message us on Facebook @Beaumont Police, or call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone and anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

