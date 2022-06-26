x
Crime

Port Arthur man dies after early Sunday morning shooting, investigation underway

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a early Sunday morning shooting left a Port Arthur man dead. 

Port Arthur Police received the call regarding the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of 59th street. 

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News that one man died as a result of the shooting. The victim's name has not been released. 

