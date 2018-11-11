Jefferson County game wardens seized over 120 illegally caught fish and snails in Port Arthur Saturday.

The game wardens took 105 flounder, two oversized redfish and 19 lightning welks from two men in Port Arthur. 62 of the flounder were undersized.

Cases against the men and civil restitution are pending, the Texas Game Warden office said in a Facebook post.

Two Jefferson County Game Wardens seized 105 flounder, of which 62 were undersized, 2 oversized redfish, and 19 lightning welks from 2 men near Port Arthur yesterday. Cases and civil restitution pending. Posted by Texas Game Wardens on Sunday, November 11, 2018

The daily bag limit for lightning whelk snails has been two per day anywhere in Texas since 2005, with additional restrictions near South Padre Island, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

Between Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the daily limit for flounder is two per day. During this period, flounder can only be legally caught with a fishing pole and line.

A fishing license with a saltwater fishing stamp is required for all live marine animals harvested in Texas.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT