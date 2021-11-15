Orange Police investigating death of man found Sunday night in bullet ridden car

Officers noticed multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door of the car and then discovered the body of a man in the car's driver seat.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating the death of a man found in bullet ridden car Sunday night.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of West John Street after receiving a report shots fired and a potential shooting victim at about 8:45 p.m. according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene a few minutes later they found a car stopped in a ditch.

Police are continuing to investigate the man's death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release...

The investigation is ongoing.