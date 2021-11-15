x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Orange Police investigating death of man found Sunday night in bullet ridden car

Officers noticed multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door of the car and then discovered the body of a man in the car's driver seat.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating the death of a man found in bullet ridden car Sunday night.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of West John Street after receiving a report shots fired and a potential shooting victim at about 8:45 p.m. according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene a few minutes later they found a car stopped in a ditch.

Officers noticed multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door of the car and then discovered the body of a man in the car's driver seat the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate the man's death.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release...

On Sunday November 14, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W John in reference to several shots being fired and a possible victim.  

Officers began to arrive on scene at 8:47 p.m. and located a black, four door, passenger car that was stopped in a ditch.  The vehicle had multiple bullet holes on the driver side.  Officers checked the vehicle to find a single black male victim deceased in the driver seat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

In Other News

Orange Police investigating Sunday night death of man found in car