Child porn possession charges land 52-year-old Vidor man behind bars

ORANGE, Texas — A 52-year-old Vidor man is behind bars in Orange County after being indicted on child pornography possession charges last week.

Timothy John Brown, 52, of Vidor, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Saturday, September 23, 2023, on five charges of possession of child pornography according to jail records.

Brown was indicted on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 and faces from two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the five charges, which are third degree felonies.

His case has been assigned to be heard before Judge Steve Parkhurst in Orange County's 260th District Court.

Brown is being held in the Orange County Jail on bonds of $75,000 per charge for a total bond of $425,000 according to jail records.

An indictment is an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

