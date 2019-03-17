BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a bar near the Lamar University campus.

Quincy Davis, 36, was found dead at the scene when Beaumont Police officers arrived at the Bar 23 Social Lounge just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers found Davis' body in the parking lot of the club, in the 5700 block of MKL Parkway, and a short time later police learned that two other people with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital the release said.

One of the other wounded, both of who were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, is critical condition and the other is in stable condition according to the release.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019 at about 3:40 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Bar 23 Social Lounge, located at 5750 South M.L.K. in reference to a victim of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located one deceased victim, identified as 36 year old, Quincy Davis, in the parking lot of the club. A short time later, information was received that two additional victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from gun shot wounds as a result of the shooting. One victim is listed in critical condition, while the other is listed as stable.

Detectives are still investigating and BPD is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward to give a statement. Anyone with information can contact BPD by calling 409-832-1234 or submitting a tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story identified the scene of the shooting as The Getaway Lounge. Police initially identified the scene as The Getaway but in a later release named the location as the Bar 23 Social Club.