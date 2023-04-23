Nine teens wounded at after-prom party north of Jasper early Sunday

All of their wounds were not life threatening according to the sheriff's office.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper County deputies are looking for "persons of interest" after an overnight shooting wounded nine teens at an after-prom party.

Just after midnight deputies were sent to a reported disturbance with shots fired at a home north of Jasper along County Road 263 according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When they got there, deputies they found nine people, ranging in age from 15 to 19-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of their wounds were not life threatening according to the news release.

Most of the wounded were taken by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital and some were then transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and are looking for several "persons of interest" in connection with the shooting according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

