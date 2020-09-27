Nephew arrested, charged with shooting and killing his uncle in Beaumont's North End

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the suspect, Jeremy Tyler, fled on foot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the North End neighborhood.

Jeremy Demond Tyler, 42, of Beaumont, was charged with murder and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said Tyler shot and killed his uncle after an argument.

The shooting happened around 2:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in the 2400 block of East Lucas Drive, Beaumont Police Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a news release.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the suspect fled on foot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said the man was shot five times. Collins ordered an autopsy.

Beaumont Police later found the man near Calder Avenue and 10th Street.

Beaumont Police identified the man who was shot as Kevin Kennebrew, 49, of Beaumont.

The investigation is still ongoing, Guedry said.