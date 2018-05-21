A group of men were caught on camera stuffing more than $1,000 worth of clothes into their pants at a Nederland industrial store.

"It's very discouraging for someone to come and take your stuff like that," said Teresa Figueroa, wife of the small business owner.

The not-so-sneaky shoplifters are now caught on camera stuffing their pants with over $1,000 worth of refinery work clothing.

"I found out they come back and forth multiple times taking clothes," said Juan Carlos Figueroa, who has been owner of JC's Industrial Wear for several years.

He says theft is rare in his area on the 800 block of US 69 in Nederland.

"My husband had a dream for years to have a place like this," said Teresa.

"It's very hard because we have to go do our regular jobs as well," she explains.

The group ripped off the tags then jammed clothes in their own pants.

"It's like they just came in and knew what they were looking for," Juan Carlos said.

The owners say incidents like this are discouraging for those who own small business.

"I'm going to take a loss that's going to take a long time to recover," Juan Carlos explains.

He says he's now working even harder to recover the thousand of dollars in merchandise lost, and hopes the community recognizes one of these individuals to stop this group of thieves from doing this again.

"I can't believe these people, especially if they work in an industry where I know they can afford to buy this," Juan Carlos explains.

Investigators with the Nederland Police Department are asking for your help. If you recognize any of the men in the video, you can call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

© 2018 KBMT