Nederland Police officer arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated

He will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Nederland Police officer is under investigation after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An officer with the Nederland Police Department pulled a driver over Monday, around 10 p.m., for a traffic violation and suspected the driver may have been intoxicated.

The driver was identified as Byrun Perry, 34, of Beaumont. Since Perry is a Nederland Police officer, the officer called DPS troopers to handle the arrest.

Perry was released on a $750 bond Tuesday morning, according to Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the request of the Nederland Police Department, the DPS Highway Patrol Division is helping with the DWI investigation.

Perry will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.